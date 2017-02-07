An extreme cold warning has been issued for the Lloydminster area.

Very cold wind chills are expected during the duration of the alert, and residents are advised to dress warmly. Enviroment Canada supplied the following tips;

– Always wear clothing appropriate for the weather. Synthetic and wool fabrics provide better insulation. Some synthetic fabrics are designed to keep perspiration away from your body which keep you dry and further reduce your risk.

– Dress in layers with a wind resistant outer layer. You can remove layers if you get too warm (before you start sweating) or add a layer if you get cold.

– Wear warm socks, gloves, a hat and scarf in cold weather. Be sure to cover your nose to protect it.

– If you get wet, change into dry clothing as soon as possible. You lose heat faster when you’re wet.

– On sunny days wear sun glasses, lip balm and sunscreen to protect your skin from UV and keep it moisturized to help prevent windburn.

– Wear a face mask and goggles if you are participating in winter activities such as skiing, snowmobiling and skating to protect your face from frostbite and windburn.

– Keep moving (especially your hands and feet) to keep your blood flowing and maintain your body heat.

– Drink enough fluids, but avoid very cold drinks and consume warm meals regularly.

The alert affects the following areas.