The Lloydminster RCMP will be facing off against the Lloydminster Fire Department once more in 2017.

The Todd Gustavson Memorial Battle of the Badges will be officially kicked off this Thursday.

This will be the second year of the event with the name changed in memory of Todd Gustavson.

Gustavson served with the Lloydminster Fire Department for 37 years, including 17 as Chief. He passed away suddenly in April of 2015.

Tickets will be on sale at City Hall, as well as the RCMP detachment. The kickoff will take place at the Centennial Civic Centre at 1:10 p.m., with mayor Gerald Aalbers, Fire Chief Jordan Newton, and RCMP Inspector Neil Pearson in attendance.

The game will be played on March 10, at 7 p.m.