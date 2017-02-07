The gym at Jack Kemp Community School was filled for the public forum held by the LPSD. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

Saskatchewan may not be switching up it’s education system.

On Monday, Saskatchewan Education minister Don Morgan publicly said the majority of schoolboards across the province had wanted to keep the status quo.

The provincial government had been debating the possibility of merging schoolboards across the province, and doing away with elected trustees.

In response to the possible changes, the public school system in Lloydminster had previously indicated could be looking to Alberta for governance in future.

The possibility of a governance shift from east to west was raised last night at a public forum held by the Lloydminster Public School Division last month (LPSD), which was aimed at gathering feedback from residents of the Border City about possible changes to the Saskatchewan education system.

The final decision will rest with cabinet.