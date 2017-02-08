The latest numbers from Statistics Canada have shown growth in Lloydminster’s population.

In 2015, the municipal census counted a total of 31,377 residents in the city, which was a decrease of 106 residents from the 2013 population. At the same time, the number of residents on the Saskatchewan side of the city had risen to 11,637, and the Alberta side had dropped to 19,740.

The census had been filled out by 40 per cent of the population, according to the report on the count done by the municipal government.

The numbers released by the federal government have shown an increase of 43 residents in the city in 2016, bringing the total population to 31,410, when both sides of the city are combined.

On the Alberta side, there were 19,645 residents, and 11,765 on the Saskatchewan side.

The total population of the city has risen by 3,641 since 2011, according to the federal data, with 13,345 private residences. 11,831 of those residences are occupied by usual residents.

Canada overall has seen its population grow by 1.6 million people over the past five years. 35.15 million people lived in Canada in May 2016, up five per cent from 2011.

Stats Can says two-thirds of that growth is from immigration, a trend that’s expected to continue.