The Bonnyville RCMP are trying to locate liquor thieves.

According to a release from the Bonnyville detachment, the theft took place on February 3, just before 1 a.m. Three individuals described as indigenous entered the store around that time, and made off with $300 worth of alcohol.

Two of the suspects were male, and one was female. They are described as follows;

– Female #1: Appears to be Indigenous, wearing a grey jacket with hood up, black pants and distinct green sneakers.

– Male #1: Appears to be Indigenous wearing a black pea coat type jacket, black toque with “Canadiens” on the side, jeans, and black shoes.

– Male #2: Appears to be Indigenous, wearing a black jacket, black toque, blue jeans, black shoes and gloves.

Anyone who recognizes any of the suspects in the attached photos is urged to please call the Bonnyville RCMP at 780-343-7200. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.