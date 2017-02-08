The Bonnyville RCMP are trying to locate liquor thieves.

According to a release from the Bonnyville detachment, the theft took place on February 3, just before 1 a.m.  Three individuals described as indigenous entered the store around that time, and made off with $300 worth of alcohol.

Two of the suspects were male, and one was female. They are described as follows;

– Female #1: Appears to be Indigenous, wearing a grey jacket with hood up, black pants and distinct green sneakers.
– Male #1: Appears to be Indigenous wearing a black pea coat type jacket, black toque with “Canadiens” on the side, jeans, and black shoes.
– Male #2: Appears to be Indigenous, wearing a black jacket, black toque, blue jeans, black shoes and gloves.

A supplied photo of one of the suspects.

Anyone who recognizes any of the suspects in the attached photos is urged to please call the Bonnyville RCMP at 780-343-7200. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.