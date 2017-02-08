LCHS poster for The Last Laugh Improv night with Colin Mochrie

“Whose Line Is It Anyway” star Colin Mochrie will be coming to Vic Juba on Sunday, March 12 for the Last Laugh Improv Show and Fundraiser for the Lloydminster Comprehensive High School (LCHS).

The event is a night of improv comedy from the high school’s improv team, as well as Vancouver performers Scott Patey, Andrew Barber, and Andrea Galonopoulos. The evening wraps up with Colin Mochrie.

All of the funds raised go towards LCHS’s drama department.

Simon Stang, a drama teacher at LCHS, said that on top of raising funds for the students of the drama department, he hopes that the night can leave a lasting impression on them.

“I’m really hoping that it can be really inspiring to the students in the program,” said Stang.

“Both kids who want to get involved more in the future, or the ones who are doing it right now, to give them that realization that technically, this can be a viable option.”

Alex Mcdonald, a Grade 12 student at the school, said that she is looking forward to having a conversation with Mochrie, and seeing him perform. She said that Mochrie is an inspiration to her.

“I do want to pursue a career in the arts,” Mcdonald said

“To be able to see somebody make it, as a Canadian, and in improv, it does make me feel like I can do it.”

Tickets are available at the Vic Juba box office and are $35 until the end of February.