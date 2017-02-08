Though the main event may be cancelled, Rock for a Cure is still happening in 2017.

The event has been held since 2010, aimed at raising funds for research into cancer treatment and medication. In the last two years, both Bret Michaels and Sebastian Bach have performed at Rock for a Cure. One of last year’s supporting acts, Art of Dying, was set to perform in 2017.

However, due to poor ticket sales and sponsorship, organizers pulled the plug in January.

“It wasn’t an easy decision, it’s kind of like our baby,” said Brandy Schwenk, president of I Love Alberta Boobs.

“We aren’t cancelling it forever, we’re just cancelling it right now, while the economy and community repair itself.”

Schwenk also acknowledged that the event had been a loss in 2016, to the point where no donations could be made with the proceeds last year.

“The biggest hit was not being able to donate,” said Schwenk.

“We don’t want to just break even, we want to actually donate money to people who need this.”

Despite the cancellation, Schwenk said a “Singing for Boobs” karoke night will be held on February 25, at Bo’Diddly’s Pub & Grill, based on a theme of past Rock for a Cure events.

“We figured that instead of sitting home pouting, we should do something fun,” said Schwenk.

“If you dress up, there’s drink specials, if you sing a special song from past Rock for a Cure’s, you get specials, all kinds of fun stuff.”

She also said the cancellation wasn’t the end of Rock for a Cure.

“We appreciate everybody who is sad by it, and I just let them know that this isn’t the end of us,” said Schwenk.

“We’ll be around for a long time, because our main goal is still our main goal, we want to fight this terrible disease.”

More information on the Singing for Boobs event can be found on the Facebook page of Rock for a Cure.