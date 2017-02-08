An elected member of Onion Lake Cree Nation (OLCN) band council has been charged with forgery.

Councillor Hubert Pahtayken, as well as former band councilor Quincey Littlewolfe, have both been charged with forgery and knowingly using a fraudulent document.

The current and former councilors will be appearing in court in Onion Lake Cree Nation on March 1 for their first appearance, along with a former band employee, Clifton Okemaysim.

According to information contained in court documents, all three individuals are facing the same charges, which were received by the court on January 5.

The court documents indicated that between September 4, 2015, and October 14, 2015, in Onion Lake, Saskatchewan, the men charged knowingly made a false invoice with an intent to have the document acted upon as genuine, thereby committing forgery.

They also indicate that between the same dates, the three knowingly used a forged invoice as if it were genuine. None of the charges have yet been tested in court.

106.1 The Goat has reached out to both the OLCN band government and the Saskatchewan RCMP for further comment on the matter. As more information is made available, this article will be updated.