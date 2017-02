Tow truck workers clear the scene close to the intersection of 50 Avenue and 48 Street. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

Traffic in downtown Lloydminster was delayed this morning.

Around 9 a.m., an accident occurred near the intersection of 50 Avenue and 48 Street. A minivan and a four door crossover were involved in the incident, which ended with both facing west on 48 Street with frontal damage.

According to police, three people were taken to hospital following the accident for observation. The minivans airbags were deployed during the crash.

The scene is now clear.