The crest of the RCMP. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

The Battlefords RCMP have charged 24 year old Dylan Larose in connection with an armed robbery that took place last night.

RCMP responded to a call from a business around midnight about a male who had come into the business holding a weapon and demanding money. The man fled the scene, and was tracked to a house in Battleford with the help of police dogs.

An investigation found that the same man was responsible for two other armed robberies in the Battlefords, and one more in Saskatoon.

Larose has been charged with:

-Three counts of robbery with a weapon

-Three counts of wearing disguise with intent to commit an offence -Three counts of failing to comply with a probation order -Two counts of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose

He was brought into custody and appeared in Provincial Court in Battleford this morning.

Additional charges are still pending.