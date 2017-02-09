The Citizens on Patrol need some additional sets of hands.

The group is made up of Lloydminster residents who make regular vehicle patrols in the city, helping out the local police by keeping their eyes and ears on the lookout. The function of the group is to observe and report, not to act as police officers, or have contact with offenders in the community.

In recent weeks, the group has put out a call for recruits, due to falling numbers. According to the president of the organization, Greg Mathias, the current roster stands at 18 people, down from a peak of 34.

“We had a few members that had to move away for work,” said Mathias.

“A few members, it just wasn’t what they were thinking it was going to be. Our whole job is to observe and report, some want to go beyond that, almost to the point where they’re trying to make an arrest, which doesn’t fall in our mandate.”

Mathias said the easiest way for would-be applicants to put their name forward is to head down to the RCMP detachment building, with two pieces of identification. After a free police check, applicants will be interviewed, and if they pass the interview, they will be trained.

Mathias said there were five applications currently in to the organization.

“We’re hoping to get a bunch more,” said Mathias.

“We would like to see at least ten more members”

However, he did want to make sure applicants understood what Citizens on Patrol is about.

“We’re not police officers, we’re citizens, first and foremost,” said Mathias.

“Our duty is to observe and report. I don’t think I clarified that enough the last time I put it out there.”