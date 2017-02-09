On Tuesday, Lloydminster Comprehensive High school held a ceremony to thank the sponsors who helped with the contribution of lights at Armstrong field and towards outfitting the new change rooms.

According to LCHS principal Dwayne Marciniw, putting lights in would have been financially out of the question if it were not for sponsors. Once sponsors were on board, getting the lights was a quick process.

“Essentially, the conversations around the light project began in the spring of 2016,” said Marciniw

“By September 30 we were able to fire up the lights for our very first ‘ Friday Night Lights’ game against St. Paul and it was a tremendous success.”

Marciniw also added that the football team will not be the only one who benefits from the lights.

“It’s really exciting, not only for athletics within our Baron community but within the community of Lloydminster in general.”

LCHS also unveiled a donor board for those who helped with the project, stating that it was a physical representation and celebration of those who have helped the school.

The principal said the lights have added excitement, and enthusiasm to late night games at the school.