Gerry Ritz is not pleased with a decision by the Liberal government to pass on a motion made by the opposition.

The motion was made to insure that the Liberals would not implement a tax on health and dental plans within Canada. Ritz said that Trudeau had previously stated during a question period that the Liberals would not be doing this, but when it came to a vote the Liberals decided not to let the motion pass.

“At the end of the day it was a very simple motion. Don’t do this, and if they weren’t going to they could have just agreed and said ‘no, we aren’t going to,” explained Ritz.

“There wasn’t a trick in there, there wasn’t a poison pill. It was very straight forward. It was a yes or a no, and they chose to say ‘well, we’re going to keep our options open.'”

Ritz said if taxes were implemented on these plans, it could cost the average Canadian household up to an extra $1000 dollars a year.

“It’s still up in the air. There’s lots of concern,” said Ritz.

“I’ve gotten hundreds of emails and letters from people in the riding saying ‘how could they possibly even consider this?”

When asked if Ritz believed that the reason the Liberal government did not pass the motion is because it was presented by the opposition, he said “that is not a good enough reason.”