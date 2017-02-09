A local non-profit has received a massive donation.

The Olive Tree works out of multiple locations in the Border City. The organization runs a thrift store, while running free meals out of several Lloydminster churches on a weekly basis. However, the Olive Tree may soon be looking to find a permanent home of their own, after receiving $150,000 from the Fred North Charitable Foundation.

Lynda Campbell, the secretary treasure of the Olive Tree, said the organization will likely be looking to buy their own building, using the donated funds as part of the capital.