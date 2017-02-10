The Speed Den is officially open.

Last night, The Border Blades, the City of Lloydminster, and Kidsport Lloydminster came together to cut the ribbon for the Speed Den at the Husky Energy Speed Skating Oval.

The Speed Den is a heated building in which skaters can get changed and parents can spectate, while their kids practice. According to Charmaine Stephens, the Border Blades chair, the kids formerly had to change in the car.

The Border Blades partnered with KidSport Lloydminster to construct the building. The municipal government has also partnered with the Blades to ensure the upkeep of the facility year round , in exchange for access to it for the whole city.

Stephens said the Blades were amazed by the amount of support they’ve received from the community.

“It’s been overwhelming. I don’t think we really anticipated the support we’d get,” said Stephens

“When we first looked at our budget for this building, we really anticipated we would be doing it on our own.”

Mayor Gerald Aalbers was also on hand for the ceremony, and said he was excited for the club as well as the entire community to get the Speed Den.

“It’s so important that we give people the opportunity to take advantage,” said Aalbers.

“When things come as reasonably priced, as I can say this building did for the City, it’s a very easy decision for city council to support.”

Stephens also added that she hopes the new building will help to grow the sport in Lloydminster, and says it has already made kids who participate more excited about coming to the rink.