The Marshall Telemiracle Fundraiser is happening this Saturday, February 11.

The fundraiser goes towards helping Saskatchewan families access daily needs including medical care. There is a dinner, dance and auction with all of the auction proceeds going towards the Kinsmen Telemiracle 40.

If you would like to purchase tickets, or make a donation, you can do so by contacting Deb Chapman.

The Dirt Rich Band will be the entertainment for the night.

The event will be held at the Three Links Hall in Marshall.