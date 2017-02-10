In the month of January, Vermillion RCMP responded to 210 calls. The calls consisted of:

66 traffic related

36 property crimes

16 false alarms

12 crimes against people

11 domestic related,

3 mental health concerns

66 other calls for service.

20 criminal charges were laid, and six provincial tickets.

Two of the more notable complaints included an impaired driving charge as well as a complaint of a male uttering threats.

The driver was travelling Eastbound in the Westbound lanes of Highway 16. The driver provided a breath sample and was found to be over double the legal limit. The vehicle was seized and the driver released with a Promise to appear in court.

In the case of the man uttering threats police received a call about a man who was threatening to assault his neighbour and to burn down his house. A 37 year old was identified as the person making the threats and was arrested. He has been released with a promise to appear in court.