In the month of January, Vermillion RCMP responded to 210 calls. The calls consisted of:
- 66 traffic related
- 36 property crimes
- 16 false alarms
- 12 crimes against people
- 11 domestic related,
- 3 mental health concerns
- 66 other calls for service.
20 criminal charges were laid, and six provincial tickets.
Two of the more notable complaints included an impaired driving charge as well as a complaint of a male uttering threats.
The driver was travelling Eastbound in the Westbound lanes of Highway 16. The driver provided a breath sample and was found to be over double the legal limit. The vehicle was seized and the driver released with a Promise to appear in court.
In the case of the man uttering threats police received a call about a man who was threatening to assault his neighbour and to burn down his house. A 37 year old was identified as the person making the threats and was arrested. He has been released with a promise to appear in court.