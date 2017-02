On Saturday, February 11, Cold Lake RCMP were investigating a stabbing in Bonnyville. A suspect fled from police, who followed him to Cold Lake before the vehicle slid off the road and hit a power pole.

The suspect is a 15 year old male, and has been charged with the following:

Aggravated Assault

Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public

Dangerous driving

Flight from the police

The stabbing victim was brought to a hospital in Edmonton, and is in stable condition.