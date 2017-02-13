The RCMP in Saskatchewan have not had to deal with any refugees.

This is according to a statement sent out from the provincial division of the RCMP on Monday morning. The statement indicates that there have been no complaints in recent weeks of any refugee crossings in the province, other than an at a port of entry. There have also been no complaints of any refugees seeking asylum in Canada without first reporting to a port of entry.

“We are certainly aware of what is taking place in other jurisdictions, including Manitoba and Quebec,” read the statement.

“Although the RCMP is not in a position to provide specific numbers, we can confirm that there has been an increase in illegal migration overall, with the largest increase being seen in Quebec.”

The RCMP also said it was unfortunate that some individuals who were entering the country illegally were not aware of the weather or conditions they might encounter.

“This issue is of great concern to the RCMP and we are currently collaborating with our partners to determine the extent of this complex issue,” read the statement.

“We encourage members of the public who observe any suspicious or unusual activity along the U.S. border to report it immediately to their local RCMP detachment. In Saskatchewan, the RCMP is part of an Integrated Border Enforcement Team, made up of domestic and U.S. partners working together to address cross-border criminal activity.”