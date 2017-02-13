Deputy Fire Chief Brad Martin presents RCMP Inspector Neil Pearson with a skating aid, prior to the official puck drop for the Todd Gustavson Battle of the Badges. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

The puck has been dropped for the Todd Gustavson Memorial Battle of the Badges.

On Thursday afternoon, Lloydminster Fire Chief Jordan Newton and Lloydminster RCMP Inspector Neil Pearson held a brief face-off at the Centennial Civic Centre. Prior to the face-off, Newton had friendlily suggested that Pearson take some skating lessons, and offered up a skating aid for his use.

Pearson took the joke in stride, and the RCMP won the shootout that followed the ceremonial puck drop. Speaking to the press, he said he didn’t want to reveal how the detachment would be training for the match.

“We don’t want to reveal all our secrets,” said Pearson.

“I did like the thing the chief did, that’s quite cute, but he still won’t see the trophy.”

He also said that in the past, officers would be chosen for their hockey ability when being sent out into the field following training.

“Years ago, when people first came out of Depot, the first question the commander would ask was “do you play hockey”, that was the first question,” said Pearson.

“Depending on what the answer was, sometimes you went to communities that needed it for the hockey. Bit of a history there.”

Tickets for the game will be on sale at City Hall, as well as the RCMP detachment. The game will be played at the Centennial Civic Centre at 7 p.m., on March 10.