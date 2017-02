The police are asking the public for assistance in locating a missing man.

35 year old Ruel Tria was reported missing on February 12, 2017. He is described to be five feet and six inches in height, weighing around 180 pounds, with short black hair and a medium skin tone. He was last seen and heard from on the morning of February 10, in Lloydminster.

He is believed to be in either the Border City, or Calgary. Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Lloydminster RCMP.