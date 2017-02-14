The RCMP up in Onion Lake are looking for a wanted man.

According to police, 26 year old Mathew Joseph Belly broke into a home in the area on February 12, 2017. When inside the house, he confronted an individual inside. He eventually left the residence, and displayed a loaded firearm from inside his vehicle and threatened to shoot the individual he had confronted before driving away.

The vehicle is described as a four door truck, grey or gold in colour with a red slip tank in the bed of the truck.

Belly now faces an array of charges stemming from the incident, which are as follows:

-Possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order

-Failure to comply with probation

-Break and enter a residence and commit mischief under $5000

-Uttering threats

-Using a firearm in the commission of an offence

-Possessing a firearm in a motor vehicle

-Possession of a weapon for the purpose of committing an offence

-Intimidation

Belly is described as a First Nations male, standing five feet, eight inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. If you have any information on his location, please contact the Onion Lake RCMP at 306-344-5550, your local police detachment, or call 911.