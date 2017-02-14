Two men are in custody after a robbery in St. Paul.

According to the St.Paul RCMP, officers responded to a call of an armed robbery at a liquor store on February 11, 2017, around 9:40 p.m. Two men had entered the store earlier and tried to steal liquor, but left after being confronted. They returned a short time later, with one man pulling a knife. They fled on foot after taking several bottles from the store.

No one was injured during the incident, and both suspects were located in the area by responding officers.

Travis Cory Mcgilvery, a 38-year-old from Saddle Lake was charged with:

Robbery with a weapon

Disguise with intent to commit an offence

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Obstruction of a police officer

Fail to comply with probation order, two counts

Jody Lance Cardinal, a 43-year-old from Saddle Lake, was also charged with robbery with a weapon.

Both men were remanded into custody and are scheduled to appear in St. Paul Provincial Court on Feb. 16, 2017.