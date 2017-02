Young man fishing on a lake from the boat at sunset

High temperatures have resulted in a record-shattering Valentines Day in 2017 for the Lloydminster area.

For the Border City, the previous daytime high stood at 4.9 Celsius. Today, it reached 6.0. In Cold Lake, the previous record was 5.7, which rose to 10.2, and in Wainwright, it rose to 9.6, with a previous record of 6.5.

With a total of 14 new daytime highs in Saskatchewan, and 34 in Alberta, it was a hot day in February across both provinces.