The brand new Lloydminster Community Youth Centre is now open.

The LCYC has been in Lloydminster for over 22 years and is a fun, safe, and inclusive place for youth between the ages of 12-18. The centre is now located in the old Lloydminster RCMP detachment building, after moving out of a location in the downtown.

The centre has areas where kids can play video games, table games, and play music. It also has computers in which the kids can do their homework, work on resumes, and fill out job applications. The volunteers at the centre are also available to help the teens at the centre complete these tasks.

LCYC also has access to plenty of programs for the kids including outreach services for at-risk youths, access to hot meals three nights a week, Teen Talk programs, and many more.

The new building is quadruple the size of the old one.

Craig Torry, a board member for the LCYC says the new centre has left the kids, as well as the board members and volunteers, very excited.

“Overall, we’re ecstatic,” said Torry.

“We can’t wait to see what opportunities are out there for the kids, and we’re really super stoked.”

Torry added that the kids’ reaction to the building has made the effort of all of the people who have worked in the background of the project worth while.

“They were surprised. There was a lot of big excitement. It is really rewarding to see this come to fruition,” Torry said.

“There is a lot of people we credit, whether it’s the board, or the City of Lloydminster, who have really spearheaded this project. It’s a legacy for the future.”

Damien Lyttle, a 14 year old boy who has been attending the centre for two years says he would recommend the centre for any kid who is within his age group.

“I was really excited because it was a new place, and it looked great, and all of my buddies were here,” said Lyttle.

“It’s a great place to be. They even give you free food, so you don’t have to worry about packing a lunch.”

The centre will be hosting free tours all week, and will be awarding door prizes every night until Friday.