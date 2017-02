On March 8, all three Lloydminster Mcdonald’s locations will be hosting a “First Responders Appreciation Day”.

Police, EMT, and firefighters are welcome to go into any Mcdonald’s location within the Border City, in uniform, and they will receive a free meal courtesy of the restaurant.

The Lloydminster Mcdonald’s restaurants say they are hosting the event to thank first responders “for their hard work and dedication to keeping our community safe and protecting our citizens.”