The exterior of Lloydminster City Hall. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat/ Vista Radio

Lloydminster city council has repealed the bylaws that allowed the Lloydminster Economic Development Corporation (LEDC) to exist.

The move had been put in motion since January, when council voted to dissolve the organization.The vote to repeal the bylaws took place on Monday.

With the bylaws now struck from the books, the city will be able to continue the process of moving the LEDC in-house.