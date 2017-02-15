Synergy Credit Union has made a donation the St. Wallaceburg Communiplex “Raise the Roof” project.

The Communiplex is host to the town’s skating rink, curling rink, and bowling alley. However,it had to undergo a $1 million dollar roof replacement.

In 2016, ice damming caused severe interior water damage to the complex, which has since been fixed. A new roof has been put on the building, and a modern handicap entrance was added.

Synergy Credit Union contributed $17,500, assisting the project financially, along with different members of the community.

Patricia Fink, the manager of Synergy’s St. Walburg branch, said the importance of the Communiplex to the city is the reason the company felt they had to get involved.

“Synergy’s focus is always on how to make our communities a better place for our resident’s and it’s hard to think of a project that means more to this town and surrounding region.”