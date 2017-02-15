The Lloydminster Bobcats now sit one point out of playoff contention with two big games against Grand Prairie this weekend. The Bobcats have clawed their way back into the picture with three straight wins, and play Grand Prairie twice this weekend at the Civic Center.

Head Coach and General Manager Travis Clayton says they look forward to playing in front of their fans this weekend, and using them as extra motivation to get the wins they need.

“Looking at the schedule at the start of the year, we knew we would have an opportunity down the stretch to get that hometown support to give us a bit of a push when we need it most,” said Clayton

The boys have really taken another step in February, showing a lot of guts to pick up some big wins and I expect they’ll put on a show for the fans these next couple weeks.”

Grand Prairie currently sits one point ahead of the Bobcats. With wins in both games , the Bobcats would be able to climb out of the division basement, and potentially into a playoff spot.