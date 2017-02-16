The Lloydminster RCMP will watching for distracted drivers in February.

February is distracted driving month for RCMP officers, and the Lloydminster RCMP say they are cracking down on the driving violation.

Constable Grant Kirzinger says they are using the month to educate the residents about the dangers of distracted driving. He says they are doing this through not only enforcement, but through things like presentations in schools.

Kirzinger also said that although being on your cell phone isn’t the only form of distracted driving, it is a frequent cause.

“Being on your cell phone increases the likelihood of a collision exponentially,” said Kirzinger.

“It’s something that is easily avoidable, we just need to slow down and be okay with not getting back to someone within the first five minutes.”

Kirzinger added that people need to ensure that their first priority while driving is whats going on around you.

“We want to encourage everybody to make sure that – as a driver- your main focus is the road, the safety as yourself, as well as other motorists.”

In 2016, Integrated Traffic Units issued 6051 distracted driving tickets in Alberta.