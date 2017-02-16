The RCMP in Selkirk are trying to track down a missing girl and her mother.

According to a release from the Manitoba RCMP, the Selkirk detachment was advised at 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday that 18 month old, Seaira Neveah Hunter, and her mother Rebecca Mikalosh, 36, had not attended a scheduled visitation with Seaira’s father.

Mikalosh was taking care of Seaira but did not have the authority to take her daughter outside of her local area.

RCMP investigators spoke with Rebecca over the phone on the morning of Wednesday, February 15th and she confirmed that she had Seaira and that both were doing well. However, she declined to meet with police.

Further contact was made the evening of Wednesday, February 15th between a family member and Rebecca, but again, Rebecca declined to meet with police.

Investigators have been searching and attempting to locate Seaira and her mother throughout the day and into the evening but have been unable to make further contact.

“We are asking for Rebecca to contact us so that we can confirm that Seaira is doing well” said Chief Superintendent Mark Fisher of the Manitoba RCMP.

“We are also asking anyone who may have seen or been with Rebecca and Seaira to contact their local police immediately. ”

It is believed that Rebecca is travelling west with Seaira in a grey 2001 Ford Taurus with Manitoba licence plate number: GVD 275. They may be in western Saskatchewan (North Battleford/Saskatoon area) or Alberta.

The Manitoba RCMP has issued a Canada wide warrant for Mikalosh for the abduction of a child under 14.

Hunter is described as Caucasian, approximately 2’9” tall and 20 lbs.

Mikalosh is described as Caucasian, approximately 5’6, 120 lbs, short brown hair.

An Amber Alert has not been issued as there is no indication, based on information investigators have at this time, of imminent danger of bodily harm or death to the child.