Photo of the RCMP crest. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

Police have laid a drug charge against a Wainwright resident.

On Tuesday Feb 14., around 8:17 p.m., the Strathcona County RCMP stopped a vehicle headed northbound on Highway 216 in Sherwood Park, Alberta, for a traffic violation.

The officer conducting the stop located evidence leading him to believe there were drugs inside the vehicle, which led to the female driver being placed under arrest. After searching the vehicle, around 311 grams of cocaine were found, along with an undisclosed amount of cash.

47 year old Cindy Emter has been charged with one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Emter was released on a recognizance and is scheduled to appear in Sherwood Park Provincial Court on Wednesday March 1, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.