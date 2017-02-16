North Battleford could possibly see a medical marijuana facility in the future.

City council directed administration to prepare a bylaw, allowing for discretionary use of the Parsons Industrial Park for such a facility during their meeting on Feb 13.

The business would be located in the old Maple Leaf Foods building along 99 Canola Ave., which has been vacant since 2011.

According to the council agenda, the municipal administration of North Battleford does not see any conflicts in locating the business in that building. The property is isolated, sitting within the park. The only concern expressed by administration was for council to control the amount and locations of any other medical marijuana facilities in the future.

The regulation of medical marijuana is the responsibility of the federal government, but zoning falls to municipalities. The council voted to instruct administration to prepare a bylaw, which will need to be approved at future meetings.