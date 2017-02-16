Two participants in the Lloydminster Mardi Gras dance during the event. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

The 2017 Mardi Gras was a success.

The party, which was a New Orleans style Mardi Gras party, had live local performers, prizes, and even a traditional King Cake auction. The Stockade was packed with people, most in costume, to celebrate the local event that has a great turnout year after year.

Cindy Gratton, President of Friends of the Performing Arts, says that although she does not have the exact number on the money raised from the event, attendance was higher than last year.

She added that after the hundreds of hours that go into preparation for the event, it is always rewarding for the people who put it together when they see the fundraiser at it’s peak.

“It’s such a cool feeling because you see all of the people who put so much work and effort into it, the people who come in costumes, and the creativity is amazing,” said Gratton.

“Afterwards, to donate the money raised from that is just icing on the cake, it’s fabulous.”

Gratton also said that she gives credit to the members of the community who help make sure the night comes together perfectly.

“We have so many great supporters in Lloydminster for the performing arts,” she said.

“The volunteers that night, the musicians, the dancers, and then the local businesses that help out.”

Gratton said there has not been much time to wind down from this year’s party, preparation for next year has already begun.

“February 10th, 2018! It’s already booked and we’re ready to go!”