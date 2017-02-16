An error in billing led to Saskatchewan-side residents of the Border City being taxed by the Alberta government.

According to Wendy Tyman, the manager of Public Affairs for the Canadian branch of Direct Energy, the error in billing arose from 12 residents being incorrectly included in metre reads sent into the company. Alberta’s carbon tax was then added to the January bills of those residents.

“Information gets passed on from the distributor to us the retailer, and the bills go out, but the issue was identified internally, and bills were cancelled and reissued,” said Tyman.

“Once the exemptions were marked correctly on those 12 customer accounts, it’s not an ongoing issue.”

Tyman says corrected bills were sent out two weeks ago, and if customers have already paid their bills, they will get a credit on the next month.

“If any customers have any questions, call our call centre and they would be happy to help, or check out our website.”