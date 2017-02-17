Battlefords-Lloydminster MP Gerry Ritz is excited about the recent approval of the Comprehensive Economic Trade Agreement between Canada and the European Union.

CETA was approved by the European Parliament 408-254 on Wednesday. The deal will remove all tariff’s between Canada and the EU, and is expected to increase trade between the two by almost 20 percent.

Ritz said this is great news for Canadian agriculture.

“There is tremendous potential for Canadian farmers,” Ritz said.

“Especially to take advantage of that half a billion population – a large middle class with an appetite and the actual dollars to spend more on groceries.”

Ritz also says that it was important to secure this agreement so that the country does not have to rely so heavily on the United States as a trade partner.

” Everybody understands you can’t have all of your eggs in one basket,” said Ritz.

“We rely on the American market as our primary market, that probably not going to change. But, when you have other markets to explore, if nothing else it keeps the Americans honest on the prices they’re paying and the grading they’re doing.”

Ritz added that during a time of growing concerns around things such as where food comes from, and how it is handled, the Canadian agricultural sector has a positive story to tell.

“We’ve got a tremendously good story to tell about the production levels, not using any more land, using less water, using less inputs, and a lighter environmental footprint than we had even 10 years ago.”