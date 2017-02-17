A group photo from the cheque presentation conducted on Feb 17, 2017 for the Husky Has Heart campaign. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

An assortment of local non-profit and charity organizations in Lloydminster have received a boost.

On Friday, February 17, in a short presentation, Husky Energy in Lloydminster announced the wrap-up of its 2017 Husky Has Heart charity campaign. The company successfully raised $125,000 to give back to the community, which was split up amongst the groups receiving donations.

According to Doug Johnston, the 2016 director of the campaign, employees at Husky worked to put together the fundraised amount, which is drawn from employee donations and corporate donations.

“From an employee donation perspective this year, it was our highest total ever,” said Johnston.

“The year Lloydminster has been having, the last two or three years on that basis, I think our employees really dug deep in terms of their individual donations, both cash and payroll deductions. It was impressive.”

The following 10 groups received donations from the company:

-The Lloydminster and District United Way, with funding going towards approved projects for 15 local agencies

-The Lloydminster and District SPCA, for their spay and neuter program

-The Lloydminster Region Health Foundation, for dialysis expansion and enhancement

-The Lloydminster Handivan Society, for non-emergency medical transportation

-Big Brothers/Sisters of Lloydminster , for their after-school program

-The Salvation Army, for families in need

-Kidsport, for healthy sporting experiences in children

-The Canadian Diabetes Association, for research and development

-The Canadian Cancer Society, for research and development

-Telemiracle, for medical support

Planning for 2018 is already underway.