The Lloydminster Bobcats have recently clawed their way up the standings, and could soon find themselves in the playoff picture. A big reason for this, is rookie goaltender and Lloydminster native Austin Mcgrath.

On Thursday, the AJHL announced that Mcgrath has been nominated for Rookie of the Year. Mcgrath is the only goaltender up for the award.

Mcgrath has had a huge February for the Bobcats, winning 3 of his last 5 games, including his first AJHL shutout. In 37 games Mcgrath has a .907 save percentage, which is good for eighth in the league for goalies who have played at least 20 games.

The goalie was acquired at the start of the year through a trade.