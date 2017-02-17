Douglas Garland will spend the rest of his life in prison.

He was given a life sentence for the first degree murders of five-year-old Nathan O’Brien and his grandparents Alvin and Kathy Liknes.A Calgary judge ruled today the 57 year old won’t be eligible for parole for 75 years.

Garland assaulted the three at a Calgary home on June 30th 2014, and took them to his family farm north of the city. There, he murdered them, dismembered them, and burned their bodies.

Justice David Gates says their killings were done with “meticulous planning and precision”, over a petty grudge surrounding a patent.