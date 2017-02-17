Three youths have been charged after a report of a stolen vehicle in Cold Lake.

RCMP received the call around 6 a.m. on February 13, and found the vehicle parked in a secluded area on the Elizabeth Metis settlement along with another stolen vehicle.

While police were investigating, a third stolen vehicle arrived at the scene with three male youth. All three tried to flee the scene on foot.

One suspect was arrested without incident. While running, the second youth sprayed both a police officer, and dog with bear spray. Neither the officer or dog suffered serious injury. The third youth was later tracked down by police in the area.

The two youth who fled police suffered minor injuries.

A 14-year-old and two 17-year-olds were charged with multiple offences including:

Obstruction of a police officer

Assault of a police officer

Possession of a weapon/prohibited device

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.00

Fail to comply with recognizance

Fail to comply with probation order

They will appear in court via CCTV on February 22, and March 8.