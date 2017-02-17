The crest of the RCMP. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

Two individuals are being sought by the RCMP after fleeing from arrest.

Both the Maidstone RCMP and the Lloydminster RCMP are involved in a series of investigations that involve a residence in Lloydminster, as well as rural properties in the RM of Britannia.

“Maidstone RCMP attended an apartment complex on 51st Avenue in Lloydminster, Alberta, with intent to make an arrest. However, two individuals fled from the residence and are currently at large. Warrants for their arrest are being seeked and more information will be provided when ready.” – Cst. Ryan Reid, Maidstone Enhanced Policing Unit.

According to comments made on local social media, a heavy police presence was noted at apartments near Bishop Lloyd Middle School throughout much of the day.

According to police, there is no risk to the public at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.