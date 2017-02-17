A new asphalt refinery could be in the cards for the Border City.

The possibility of a new refinery being built in Lloydminster was first mentioned back in November of 2016. Now, Husky Energy will be hosting an open house about the project in March.

According to a notice from the company, the open house will be held at the Wild Rose Pavilion at the Lloydminster Exhibition on March 1. The event will run from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., as well as 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The notice also states that the refinery will be built in the Rural Municipality of Wilton, directly south of the Husky Lloydminster Upgrader. The facility would be in addition to the current asphalt refinery on the Alberta side of the city.

Husky spokesperson Kim Guttormson said the project would double the asphalt capacity of the company, as well as giving a home to the growing thermal production in the area. She also indicated the location is still being subject to additional review.

“No sanction decision has been taken at this point and the project is subject to regulatory approval,” said Guttormson.

“We are evaluating a number of factors as we move this location forward for more detailed review. As with all projects, multiple inputs are being considered, including economics, business integration and physical location.”

Guttormson also said the project is in the early stages, with engineering work progressing. The open house on March 1 is also the only scheduled event of it’s kind for the project.