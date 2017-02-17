Police are looking for two Lloydminster residents who fled police custody.

According to a police news release, both the Maidstone RCMP and the Lloydminster RCMP attended to an apartment complex on 51 Avenue in Lloydminster on February 17, 2017. They were looking to arrest 28 year old Kenneth Wayne Curtis, and 32 year old Candice Melissa Harvey. Shortly after police arrived, the pair fled their apartment with their dog. Both remain at large, with warrants issued for their arrest. Their dog is described as mid-size, brown in colour, with a “somewhat black muzzle.”

Kenneth Wayne Curtis has been charged with:

Seven counts of possession of stolen property over $5000 contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

Two counts of theft of motor vehicle contrary to section 333.1(1) of the Criminal Code

Candice Melissa Harvey has been charged with:

Six counts of possession of stolen property over $5000 contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

Two counts of theft of motor vehicle contrary to section 333.1(1) of the Criminal Code

Earlier in this morning, a business in Lashburn, SASK, was broken into and two dodge trucks were stolen:

Saskatchewan plate – 898JHZ, 2014 Dodge Ram 2500, White in color

Saskatchewan plate – 454FWM 2007 Dodge Ram 3500, Grey in color

These vehicles were stolen with oil field related equipment on board, and have “Scorpion Oil Field Services” decals on the windows of the vehicle. It is believed that Kenneth and Candice may be travelling in these vehicles.

Kenneth and Candice are believed to of fled into Alberta and may be in the Ft. Saskatchewan, Stony Plain, or Edmonton areas.

Maidstone RCMP has recovered several stolen vehicles on two properties east of Lloydminster in the Rural Municipality of Britannia. According to police, most have been stolen from the Edmonton and surrounding area. Police have also recovered a stolen 2003 Ford Cube Van that has been stolen from Lloydminster sometime last night.

There is no perceived risk to the public at this time.