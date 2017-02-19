Photo of the Lloydminster RCMP attending to a fire at 50th street and 53rd ave on February 18. Photo taken by Chris Roach

Last night, the Lloydminster Fire Department and Lloydminster RCMP responded to a call at 50 street and 53 ave.

Upon arrival, they found a camper trailer fully engulfed in flames. Deputy Fire Chief Brad Martin says the fire is still under investigation.

“Crews responded quickly, and got a good knock down on the camper and were able to extinguish the fire preventing any damage from the attached truck. At this time, the fire is still under investigation.”

A witness on the scene says she noticed the camper was ablaze while she was driving with her son.

“I was dropping my son off for a sleepover with his friend,” she said.

“The one fella noticed that the trailer door was open, and I looked down and all you could see was flames inside. I went out and I looked in and there was flames everywhere.”

Corporal Tyson Duff of the Lloydminster RCMP confirmed they were working with the fire department to investigate the blaze.

“Right now the matter is under investigation by both the Lloyd Fire Department and the Lloyd RCMP,” said Duff.

“There was some foot traffic in the area at the time, so if anyone witnessed anything or saw anything out of the ordinary they can give the Lloyd RCMP a shout, it would be appreciated.”

If you have any information, you can contact the Lloydminster RCMP at 780-808-8400.