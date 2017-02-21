A police logo on the side of an RCMP cruiser. Photo by James Wood/ 106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

The Maidstone RCMP had to shut down a portion of Highway 303 on Tuesday morning.

The shut down was due to an oil tanker catching fire near the intersection of 303 with Highway 684. Both fire services and police responded to the incident, later blocking off the area due to safety reasons. The fire was not believed to have been caused by a collision.

By 9 a.m., the highway was open to one lane of traffic. Both the RCMP and the Maidstone Fire Department remain on scene, and no injuries have been reported from the fire.