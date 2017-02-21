A woman from Onion Lake has been charged after stealing a van from a gas station.

The incident started at a gas station in Waskatneau, Alta. The owner of the vehicle had been paying for gas inside the station when their van was taken. Police located the van near Highway 28, and the driver did not pull over when pursued by police. The chase was called off when deemed a danger to the public.

The St. Paul RCMP later spotted the vehicle on the highway, and during the course of the second chase a spike belt was used, damaging two of the tires on the van. The pursuit ended at a road block set up by the Elk Point and Bonnyville RCMP detachments, situated at the intersection of Highway 28 and Highway 41.

The driver of the van rammed a park cruiser at the roadblock, and was removed from the stolen vehicle with the aid of police dogs. The female driver suffered minor injuries, and was treated at the scene. No one else was injured during the incident.

Courtney Faye Dillon from Onion Lake, Saskatchewan was charged with:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

· Operation of a motor vehicle while pursued by police

· Driving while disqualified/prohibited

· Theft of van

· Mischief – causing danger to life

Dillon did not speak to bail during a hearing and was remanded into custody. She will appear in Fort Saskatchewan Provincial Court on Feb. 23, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.