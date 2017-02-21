Four hockey players skate by on Bud Miller Park in a Goat News file photo. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

The ice is melting in Lloydminster.

The municipal government has issued a notice to all residents to be cautious of thin ice on retention lakes in the city, as well encouraging them to keep an eye on melting snow on their properties.

In addition to the warning, the City has also announced that the following ice surfaces are being monitored, and are not open to public use.

-Bud Miller All Seasons Park Lake

-Queen Elizabeth School, 5512-51 Ave.

-Kin Kinette Park, 4713-57 Ave.

-Russ Robertson Arena (west of arena), 5105 34 St.

-Servus Sports Centre Outdoor Oval, 5202-12 St.

-Bishop Lloyd Middle School, 5524-31 St.

-Winston Churchill Elementary School, 4402-27 St.

-Jack Kemp Community School, 3701-47 Ave.

-E.S. Laird Middle School, 4808-45 Ave.

The lake in Bud Miller may be open later this week, depending on conditions.