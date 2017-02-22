You may notice a sea of pink shirts across the region today as people take a stand against bullying.

Pink Shirt Day’s motto in Lloydminster this year has been Kindness Wins, linked into a Lloydminster and District Co-op campaign advocating for standing up against bullying in the lead-up to national Pink Day celebrations on Feb. 22.

Kristine Alexander, from the Lloydminster and District Co-op says they chose “Kindness Wins” as this year’s slogan because they wanted to focus on how people could positively impact others.

” After consulting with several different groups and discussing what the real meaning behind the day is, we decided to do a little bit of a re-brand and focus on what people should do, instead of what they shouldn’t,” said Alexander.

“People should always be kind and always show that love and respect to everyone.”

She added the day is important because it has the potential to affect the future.

“It’s a day that celebrates love, and respect, and inclusion, and imagining a world where there is no bullying.”

All proceeds from the Kindness Wins merchandise being sold at the Lloydminster and District Co-op go towards Beyond Borders: Circle of Change.

Alexander says for this reason, the day goes beyond wearing a pink shirt, and helps to make a difference at a local level.

“They work with the students. The teenagers are trained with the Beyond the Hurt program, and we’re really proud of the impact that makes,” she said.

“Your money is actually making a really big difference right here in our city.”