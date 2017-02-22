Police in Rosetown are looking into a weekend break and enter. According to police, the incident took place between Sunday evening and Tuesday morning of this week. The compound of a business located along Highway 7 in Rosetown was entered, and an undisclosed number of ATV’s, trailers, and other recreational items were taken.

The RCMP Forensic Identification Section is looking into the matter. The detachment also advised that f you see items, such as those depicted in the photos attached to this story, for sale at a too good to be true price, contact RCMP or your nearest police service. Photos of the items follow below.

If you have information about these or any other crimes, please contact your nearest police service or RCMP, or you may call Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), through Sask Tel at *8477