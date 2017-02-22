A train derailed in Lloydminster on Tuesday night.

The derailment took place on a stretch of rail line along 52 Street, between 48 Avenue and 49 Avenue.

According to Canadian Pacific (CP), around 8 p.m. four cars derailed containing asphalt. The cars remained upright and there were no leaks or spills.

The company also says there were no injuries or public safety concerns. Traffic was not affected by the incident.

All appropriate emergency notifications were made quickly, and CP promptly got teams and equipment to the sites.

The derailment is still under investigation.